I have been sending emails to multiple House and Senate members of Iowa in the last three or four years, as our country is experiencing devastating issues. We have a voice in the issues and who we put into office. We have a Republican race for the new Iowa House of Representative District 66, Jones and Jackson counties, Steve Bradley vs. Lee Hein. We must decide if we want someone that is ready to listen to us and hear our voices.
I have voiced my opinions to Lee Hein, my current Iowa House Representative, I have not felt my questions, nor my concerns have been heard. Discussions with Lee are one-sided and limited. I have heard Lee respond and read his responses to issues, with reference to being on the fence or using a wait and see stance on important issues to me. Lee’s voting record does not reflect that he is listening to our voices.
While Steve Bradley has not been my representative, I have also talked with Steve about a lot of the same concerns. I have been grateful for the time he has given me and the discussions we have had. I felt he has listened to my voice. In my discussions with Steve, I feel he has all his constituents and Iowa at the center of his decisions in Des Moines.
I hope that my fellow Republicans in Iowa House District 66 will vote for Steve Bradley in the Republican primary on June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.