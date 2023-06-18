A front-page story in last Sunday’s Telegraph Herald shed light on unrest brewing among local developers and business owners regarding perceived roadblocks thrown up by City of Dubuque staff. The serious accusations range from intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers, lack of responsiveness and delay tactics on the part of the city, and indicate the issues caused several local developments to be delayed or stall completely.
The story’s foundation came from a letter sent to the Dubuque City Council and signed by 26 people outlining problematic behavior on the part of the city that the signers believe has stymied development in the community.
There’s a lot to unpack. There are problems, to be sure. But there is a path forward to a better tomorrow if all parties are willing to play a role.
The letter with 26 signatories followed a letter expressing similar concerns written by local developer John Gronen and addressed to the council and City Manager Mike Van Milligen. Some might be tempted to boil this down to a disagreement between Gronen and Van Milligen, but that would be in error. The problems brought to light show a broad need for re-examination of how city staff and elected officials approach development, as well as how developers work with the city.
For starters, it would help if developers would speak up about specific challenges and barriers they have encountered. The letter draws its concerns in pretty broad strokes, and only a handful of the 26 signers would speak to the TH about such experiences. That makes specific problems difficult to address. Some business owners declined to speak for fear of repercussions. Now, when this issue is on the table and up for discussion, would be a great time to get concerns out in the open and seek to resolve problems.
Further, developers must understand that the city has legitimate rights, needs and obligations in weighing development against what is in the greater good of the taxpayers.
For its part, the city must operate openly and ethically in working with business development, and it cannot change the rules of engagement midstream. Uncertainty kills deals. Taking too much time to make decisions kills deals. Too much red tape kills deals. Developers must understand that they won’t get everything on their wish list with every deal struck, but city officials must be willing to meet in the middle when it makes sense for the community as a whole.
The City Council has an important role to play, as well. The city manager answers to the council, not the other way around. Council members must accept responsibility for accountability and oversight in matters where city staff and citizens interact. As elected representatives of the people, listening to constituents — including business owners — is imperative.
The bright spot in all of this is that both sides indicate there is progress being made. There is a willingness to work together to make things better. City leadership and members of the business community have started meeting to discuss steps that could improve the working relationship between Dubuque city government and the business community. Those are all positive steps.
The proof will be in the pudding. The City Council should seek feedback on these efforts in the coming months to see what progress has been made. The community should hear about successes, frustrations and course corrections to building a better partnership.
After all, this is Dubuque, where leaders have long pointed to public-private partnerships as the secret to the community’s success. Indeed, the city has negotiated hundreds, if not thousands, of deals over the years that made myriad improvements in Dubuque. But, cities can experience growing pains, too.
If there is a common denominator here, it is that all parties seek growth and prosperity in Dubuque. It will take transparency, collaboration and a willingness to change on the part of all the stakeholders to learn from this chapter and move Dubuque forward.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.