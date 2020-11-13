As a wife, a mother of four children and the director of Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center, Jacqueline Hunter didn’t necessarily need a project to fill up her time. But very often, it is those people deeply entrenched in community work that see a need and work to fill it in their precious spare time.
That might explain how Hunter came to start a nonprofit giving discarded toys a second life.
Many parents know how too many toys can become too much to contend with, so it isn’t surprising that Hunter came to notice some fine toys being tossed out to make room for new ones. What she understood that others might not is that those discarded items could fill a need among area low-income families.
Hunter connected with some community partners to form Oh Happy Play, and by next month, she plans to have hundreds of toys collected and begin distribution to families in need throughout the Dubuque County area. It’s a heartfelt mission driven by someone who has seen the need in our community — and it comes just in time for what will be for some a lean holiday season. Another positive side effect is keeping the toys from becoming more waste in the landfill.
Hunter deserves credit for her worthy effort. Buzz and Woody would be proud.
For more information about donating, volunteering or receiving a toy this holiday season, call 563-227-7800 or email info@ohhappyplay.org.
A big rainbow hug to Hirschbach Motor Lines, which unveiled a Pride-themed Rainbow Rider Truck in support of LGBT Truckers, the first and largest organization meant to support LGBTQ individuals in the trucking industry.
Shelle Lichti, a Hirschbach trucker for 13 years and founder of LGBT Truckers, was thrilled with the truck, which features a rainbow U.S. map, LGBT logo and the Pride flag.
Hats off to CEO Brad Pinchuk, who explained his company’s culture this way: “As long as we have good people who follow the golden rule, it’s no matter your race, religion, sexuality.”
The vibrant colors of the Rainbow Rider make it stand out on the roads it travels. If you should see it on the road, honk for inclusivity and give a salute to truckers — front-line workers in America’s supply chain.
A project a decade in the making comes to fruition this month with the implementation of a new emergency services digital radio system in Dubuque County.
In the next week or so, all county departments will be transferred over to the new system, joining the Dubuque Fire Department and the Dubuque Police Department. It’s a change that most citizens won’t notice, but everyone should appreciate.
The county radios are now on a programming standard that allows every county emergency service provider to join the frequency no matter what radio they use. That makes for better coverage across the county — a top priority when it comes to emergency management. Under the old system, coverage was around the 84% mark. The new digital system gets the county to a range of 98% coverage.
The old system was in place since the early 1990s with technology that dated back to the 1980s and, just like old computers, had become more obsolete over time. County officials began exploring and planning for this transition in 2010 because of the imperative nature of the system and the many moving parts to such a change — such as ensuring its efficacy on every road in the county.
Dubuque County supervisors approved a $10.3 million levy bond in 2017 to cover the radio project. This time, the system is expected to last for the next 20 to 25 years.
County leaders showed good foresight, planning and diligence in making this investment of time and money and keeping the project on track over the course of a decade. That effort paid off for county residents with an upgraded safety net that will serve for years to come.