Iowa should provide an excellent education for all children, not private school vouchers for a few. Vouchers are an incentive to start charter schools which are practically responsible to no one.
Voucher schemes divert public money away from public schools, especially at a time when Iowa has been underfunding its schools consistently. At a time when public schools face budget shortages, overcrowded classrooms and increased accountability, taxpayer dollars should be spent on the improvement of schools. There is a finite amount of money for education — the money spent on vouchers is money the public schools do not get.
According to Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, Iowa already provides millions in public tax dollars for private schools and homeschool assistance including the AEA which provides support to private schools for special education programs, health services, services for remedial education programs, guidance services and school testing services.
The D.C. school voucher scheme, despite seven years and millions of taxpayers’ dollars, has not been adequately shown to improve academic achievement.
Charters haven’t lifted Detroit at all. Detroit continues to be the lowest performing school district in the nation.
The federal test (the NAEP) shows that after 21 years of vouchers in Milwaukee, Black students in the Milwaukee public schools score on par with Black students in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. Not a great record.
Vouchers are a failure. If you are dissatisfied, fix the school you have but don’t make it worse by diverting funds from it.