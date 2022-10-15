Regarding the opinion of the TH Editorial Board and Ballot Measure 1 in the Oct. 6 issue, I would submit that we all should in fact vote yes on this initiative.

Contrary to what you stated, most of the Iowans I know that care about Second Amendment rights and the Constitution would like to see the language in this measure, which makes it more difficult for the Legislature to pass legislation which would seek to limit the rights of law-abiding citizens to secure firearms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.