Regarding the opinion of the TH Editorial Board and Ballot Measure 1 in the Oct. 6 issue, I would submit that we all should in fact vote yes on this initiative.
Contrary to what you stated, most of the Iowans I know that care about Second Amendment rights and the Constitution would like to see the language in this measure, which makes it more difficult for the Legislature to pass legislation which would seek to limit the rights of law-abiding citizens to secure firearms.
What we do want is for law enforcement to do a better job of keeping guns out of the hands of convicted criminals and for there to be better public safety measures to protect such places as schools by providing for appropriately trained personnel to carry so that should the unthinkable happen, there can be a timely and reasonable response.
We know that when there is the threat of an armed response, it is much less likely that a gun violence event should occur and that the carnage can be limited by quick action.
Our founding fathers in this country recognized that an armed citizenry was essential to the preservation of the republic. Your editorial board definitely does not speak for many of us. I would respectfully ask that everyone vote yes on Nov. 8. for the ballot measure, which will serve to strengthen and preserve out right to keep and bear arms.
