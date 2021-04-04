As springtime and Easter bring a season of hope and renewal, so, too, does the opportunity for COVID-19 vaccination.
Beginning Monday, April 5, vaccine eligibility extends to everyone 16 years of age and older in Iowa and Wisconsin. A week later, on April 12, all of Illinois will open vaccination eligibility to the same group.
Now, all citizens have to do is get an appointment. That will take some effort.
County health officials throughout the tri-state area caution that just because the rules of eligibility have opened to include tens of thousands more people locally, that doesn’t mean each county has the capacity to vaccinate everybody right away. More significantly, counties don’t have the doses required for such a mass vaccination.
The message today, just as it has been for months, is to be patient. It will take time. But progress is being made every day.
During February and March, Dubuque County received regular weekly allotments of 2,340 doses of the vaccines, as decided by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Now, that allotment ratchets up to 3,910 doses. Additionally, local pharmacies distribute their share of the 45,800 doses Iowa will get through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
That will mark a huge boost in available vaccine, and county officials, health care providers and pharmacies across the tri-states are organizing and ramping up clinics to accommodate the increase in distribution. Still, it will take weeks or perhaps months for all those who want the vaccine to get inoculated.
Dubuque and other area counties plan to set up phone lines or online portals for scheduling vaccination appointments. Watch your TH, particularly our daily COVID-19 updates that regularly appear on Page 2A, for the latest on when those channels are open. Regularly checking local pharmacy websites for openings is another good way to get scheduled.
To be clear, everyone should want to get the vaccine. Whether or not individuals have had COVID-19 and despite whatever misgivings anyone might have, being vaccinated is the key to a return to life as we know it.
As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines about travel, stating that fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine. Imagine that: After all this time, getting on a plane and taking a vacation. What a tremendous relief that will be after all the canceled plans of 2020.
This announcement is a reminder also that you should keep your vaccination card in a safe place. That is your proof of immunization, and you might well be called upon to show proof before flying or even attending a large gathering, such as a concert.
Even those who already possess that “golden ticket” vaccination card must remember that COVID-19 still has a strong presence and is still causing illness and death. The March 26 State Profile Report for Iowa lists Dubuque County as one of 38 “red” counties in Iowa for high community transmission of COVID-19. Dubuque was one of 12 “red” metro areas in the report. Dubuque County’s new cases have been trending upward, as have cases in other areas. We are not out of the woods yet.
On this Easter Sunday, when people of many faiths celebrate this holiest of days, we carry hope for rebirth in our communities and for days when we can all gather together in worship, in the workplace and at community events.
Let’s make it happen. Get on a list and get vaccinated.