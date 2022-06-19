I am still trying to process the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Perhaps like some of you, I find myself with more questions than answers. With predictability, pundits and politicians will offer us their analysis and opinion. Blame will be delivered with great passion and the narrative will again morph into another political battle. But I will still be left with still more questions than answers.
But here’s what I do know.
Evil exists in the world.
Bad things happen to good people.
As beautiful as our world is, it is also full of hate, prejudice, inequity and those who wish to harm and exploit other human beings.
But here’s another thing I know.
Good also exists in the world.
Good things happen to good people.
And this beautiful world doesn’t absorb any more beauty by the predictable political rants that eventually die out, only to be resurrected at the next elementary school shooting.
Today is Father’s Day. I believe that Father’s Day is an important day because people who aspire to be good fathers — that is, those who try to provide support, care, love and nurture to their children — are part of the antidote to some of the ills that are running rampant in our culture.
Being a committed dad isn’t necessarily sexy (hence the phrase, “Dad bod”), nor is it full of daily excitement and thrills. But it is a vocational calling. It’s a way of life and an internal commitment to disciplined selflessness. It’s hard and sometimes lonely work. And, let’s face it: Most dads are not necessarily the best at sharing their insecurities or inadequacies. But good dads press on because they know that their calling as a dad is never really completed. Different seasons require different kinds of dad-guidance.
One of the best dads I know is an alum from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. He is a pastor in the Czech Republic. He grew up in communism, experienced the freedom that accompanied the liberation of eastern Europe, and became a seminarian in Dubuque in the late 1990s. He is an extremely bright person and is so quiet and calm that he is sometimes missed in the room. Petr now has a family: a wife and two adolescent daughters. There have been significant health issues with Petr and one of his daughters; one requiring extensive surgery and the other requiring advanced treatment in Scotland. And pastors don’t earn much of an income in the Czech Republic. Nevertheless, his family is happy and whole. They are living their important and modest lives one day at a time, and they have even somehow managed to find room in their tiny home to host a displaced refugee family from Ukraine.
Though I earn my living in the world of words, I am convinced that children learn far more from their fathers and father-like figures by observing silent acts of kindness and generosity. Petr is a good teacher in that respect.
We’ll never know the comprehensive background of 18-year old Salvador Ramos, the Robb Elementary School shooter. But I do know that our society will surely benefit from fathers who try to approach fatherhood as a calling from God.
