On Dec. 16, 1965, defying threats of suspension, siblings John and Mary Beth Tinker and Christopher Eckhardt wore black armbands to school in protest of the Vietnam war. Principals of the Des Moines Independent School District suspended them, and their parents appealed the suspension all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Justice Abe Fortas wrote the majority decision that neither teachers nor students “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” Will this ruling apply to Iowa public schools curricula and libraries?
In her Condition of the State speech on Jan. 11, 2022, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded to “several parents” who believe their children are being exposed to inappropriate classroom material and library books. Reynolds accused “school boards and administrators” of “pushing their worldview,” promising to make sure parents will “stay in charge of your child’s education,” signaling her willingness to continue the culture wars needed to retain Republican control.
Iowa native, Pulitzer Prize winner and journalist, Nikole Hannah-Jones “conceived of and led the New York Times Magazines 1619 Project in 2019.” More than a well-researched study of African-American history in the United States, reader guides and curricula are available to anyone through the Pulitzer Center, enabling students and teachers the opportunity to experience a factual and balanced study of U.S. history.
The conservative backlash was immediate and is behind Governor Reynolds’ focus on Iowa schools in her speech. Their refusal to validate Critical Race Theory research will result in more planned polarization.