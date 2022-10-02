With grocery store prices rising 9% in the past several months, area food pantries have experienced spikes in the number of local people in need of food assistance.
Luckily, there’s been some expansion of services in Dubuque County that couldn’t have come at a better time.
Dyersville’s Rural Community Food Pantry is poised to receive a $450,000 innovative nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. That will enable the pantry to purchase and renovate a larger location to serve as its new home, including its monthly and holiday food distributions and Angel Tree gift-giving program.
For 30 years, folks at the pantry made do with a 1,000-square-foot space in an alley in downtown Dyersville. The new space is four times bigger and will help the nonprofit accommodate the growing numbers of people receiving food. Last year alone, the Dyersville pantry served more than 4,500 people. It anticipates more than 250 people will seek help in the Christmas giveaway.
Likewise, Dubuque Food Pantry recently held the grand opening of its new, 4,500-square-foot facility at 1310 White St., a move from the Jackson Street location that had been its home since 1994. On Jackson Street, it was common to see clients lined up out the door and down the street, so the new space is a significant improvement.
Dubuque Food Pantry moves a huge amount of food, including at least 3,000 pounds of produce a month. In the new space, plans call for planting raised gardens in the spring. Here, clients will be able to pick out their own groceries with a volunteer’s help. Even before its grand opening, the space was seeing a record number of people seeking assistance.
This comes at the same time that Dubuque Labor Harvest announced it likely would have to suspend food delivery service to Dubuque County residents in October amid budget shortfalls.
Labor Harvest made an average of 160 deliveries per month for a total of 1,280 deliveries in the first eight months of 2022, with the number of monthly deliveries climbing to 230 in June and 315 in August. The group spent $65,756 through August, straining the resources of a food pantry whose budget is about $60,000 this year.
That brought local nonprofit leaders from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, Resources Unite, Dubuque Food Pantry, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Dubuque Rescue Mission and River Bend Food Bank for a huddle on how to increase efficacy across food pantries.
Residents living independently and unable to reach food pantries now should call Resources Unite at 563-231-6280 to be directed to the resources appropriate to their needs.
While it’s troubling to see the surge in need among tri-state-area residents, it’s heartening to hear that local organizations are leveraging opportunities to step up and meet that need.
There’s a role for community members who have the means to help fill the void. Support a local food pantry. Remember, dollars go further than food donations, but any donation will help.
