Losing an election must be a devastating thing to reckon with. Accepting defeat would be particularly difficult when that loss comes on a razor-thin margin of just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast — the closest congressional race margin in almost a century. But a loss is a loss.
Iowa’s Second Congressional District Democratic candidate Rita Hart should concede.
Certified election results declared Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, the winner of the race earlier this month. The votes in all 24 counties in the district had been recounted, the margin of .000014% stood. But Hart wasn’t satisfied with that result.
Now, Hart has chosen to take the outcome of this election out of the hands of Iowans and file a petition directly with the U.S. House of Representatives — which just happens to be under Democratic control. Hart sidestepped Iowa’s process for appeal, which would have sent the question to Iowa’s fair and impartial court system.
That was an inappropriate move.
Congressional campaigns are, by their nature, political endeavors. But elections themselves, the voting process and the counting of ballots to determine winners should not be politicized. Members of Congress should reject this end-around and welcome Miller-Meeks to their ranks.
Republican members of Iowa’s incoming delegation in Washington have been quick and vocal in their criticism of Hart’s maneuver.
In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and signed by Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Reps.-elect Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra, the delegation states, “Ms. Hart is asking the House of Representatives to create a dangerous precedent. ... Iowans rightly have confidence in the integrity of our state’s election officials and process. Any action to bypass or overturn a fair election conducted according to Iowa law would not be well received by the citizens of our state and would result in a cloud over the results of such efforts.”
Grassley followed up Friday with words about the matter on the Senate floor.
“There’s been a lot of finger-wagging across the aisle by both Senate and House Democrats about accepting election results,” Grassley said. “Most of that has been related to whether or not President Trump would concede the election to Joe Biden. But obviously, there is somewhat of a double standard. Because these same Democrats are mum about the looming challenge to the certified result of the election in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.”
Well, Senator, that double standard cuts both ways.
Neither Grassley nor Ernst stood up for the integrity of the country’s elections process when Trump repeatedly and baselessly claimed widespread fraud. They did not speak when court after court ruled against the president and his backers because there was not evidence to support their claims, and the senators did nothing as Trump was attempting a number of end-arounds himself.
Even when the Department of Homeland Security declared it “the most secure election in U.S. history,” Iowa’s Republican senators said nothing to their constituents about believing in our country’s voting process and accepting the outcome.
On Dec. 2, nearly a month after Biden crossed the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania, Grassley told his constituents: “We’re going to know who the next president of the United States is on December 14th, so just be patient.”
Rita Hart should step back, regroup and run again if she wants a shot at representing Iowa. Coming into Congress through a backdoor held open by Pelosi will never bode well with Iowans.
But as we talk about keeping politics out of elections, Republicans need to look in the mirror and consider their words and actions following the outcome of the presidential election. As “double standards” go, there’s plenty of partisanship to go around.