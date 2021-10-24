When candidates vying for Dubuque Community School Board seats recently met with the TH Editorial Board, all of them gave credit to the current board members for making difficult decisions in trying times. “They did the best they could under the circumstances” was a common expression. That’s high praise considering how extraordinary the circumstances were.
The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to education. School board members have had to soldier on through deeply difficult times, doing yeoman’s work to find solutions to keep meeting educational needs. It’s this work, in part, that brings the TH Editorial Board to endorse Nancy Bradley and Anderson Sainci for reelection. In the competition for the three available four-year terms on the board, these two incumbents rise to the top. Our third endorsement was more difficult to determine, but Whitney Sanger gets the nod.
Bradley is unequivocally the most qualified, well-rounded person on the ballot. Her experience — 47 years in various positions in the school district, retiring as director of elementary education in 2017, followed by a term on the school board — gives her unique insight and a wealth of knowledge of programming and policy.
More importantly, Bradley has the ability to take a holistic view of challenges facing the district and see how things connect. Her concerns begin with students but extend to families, to teachers and to the community as a whole. In discussions ranging from brain health to school facilities, Bradley is thoughtful, knowledgeable and ready to work toward solutions.
Sainci’s continued service on the board is an important choice. He offers experience and insight from his childhood in a poor, single-parent Florida household to his work in and around Dubuque’s Black community. He not only recognizes and models the value of education, but he best understands the obstacles confronting a growing segment of our schools’ population.
A good candidate four years ago, Sainci is a better candidate today having gained experience serving on multiple community boards, embarking on a new career as the city’s director of the Office of Shared Prosperity and spending time in each school building. If there’s a downside to that elevated profile, it’s that Sainci has grown a bit more prone to political-speak, occasionally offering statements that have the ring of sound bites rather than true authenticity.
A mother of five, Sanger will have kids in district schools for the next 18 years and is prepared to serve. She speaks knowledgeably on a range of educational topics with particular emphasis on brain health and the difficulties associated with it for both students and teachers. Employed by Hawkeye Area Community Action Program and a co-founder of the nonprofit Project Rooted, which connects kids to local, healthy food, Sanger walks daily the path of community outreach and leadership.
When drinking fountains at her child’s school were shut off to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Sanger organized an effort to get reusable water bottles for all the kids in the school. Then, she broadened the effort to include kids in all the elementary schools in the district. Her mindset motivates her to act.
Dereka Williams-Robinson has the lived experience and a voice needed to be heard by school district leadership. She was raised in a single-parent home in Dubuque and became a teen mom herself. Thanks to an attentive school counselor, she moved to Central Alternative High School, where she found her voice and built her confidence. Today, she still is raising her kids (three in district schools) and studying at Northeast Iowa Community College, and she has emerged as a community leader. She cofounded the Switching Places Foundation, which has sought to bring awareness to issues faced by the Black community.
Her insight to daily challenges faced by marginalized families is heartbreaking and real. Her will to be a bridge between schools and parents is inspiring. But that’s not necessarily the role of a school board member. Further, Williams-Robinson seems to have done little to prepare herself to be ready to work on multiple major issues facing the district — including school finances, facilities plans and academic programming. Where her skillset could be of use is as a connector. If the district doesn’t have a parental advisory board, it should start one and put Williams-Robinson on it.
A nurse by training, Katie Jones serves the community on the Dubuque County Board of Health and sees many district issues through the lens of health care. As a mother of children in the district who clearly has been monitoring and evaluating the happenings in the local schools and who is earnest in her willingness to serve, Jones also could be a fine board member.
Cynthia Mueller came to the interview as well researched as any candidate with very specific information on a variety of topics. Clearly, as one would expect of a longtime teacher, she does her homework. But Mueller had little to offer on the topic of brain health — a significant challenge facing the district. And she fails to see poverty as impacting and related to the school district’s business of educating kids.
School Board Member Jim Prochaska opted to run for the two-year seat available following Mike Donohue’s departure. As the only one to file for the seat, Prochaska seems assured a return to the board, and as such, he was not interviewed by the TH Editorial Board.
Candidate Jake Eilders declined to meet with the Editorial Board or participate in the Dubuque League of Women Voters candidate forum this week. It’s hard to fathom Eilders representing the community in elected office when he is unwilling to participate in public discussion of his views. Voters struggling to determine which candidates to vote for can make that decision easier by eliminating Eilders from the mix.