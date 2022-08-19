Some things just shouldn’t be about politics. But it can take veteran elected officials working their way through the political system to get legislation passed.
So it was with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval this week of a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids — a game-changing move that will lower the costs of these much-needed devices for Americans experiencing hearing loss.
It took the bipartisan workmanship of U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Elizabeth Warren calling on the FDA to issue these regulations.
The impact will be enormous.
The devices are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing problems. (Think the aural counterpart to reading glasses.)
The FDA estimates that nearly 30 million adults could benefit from a hearing aid, though only about 20% of people with hearing problems currently use one. Now, a hearing aid can cost more than $5,000 between the device and fitting services. Insurance coverage is limited, and Medicare doesn’t pay for hearing aids, only diagnostic tests.
Kudos to Iowa’s Sen. Grassley and Massachusetts’ Sen. Warren for leading on the passage of the bipartisan law and their subsequent multiyear push to get the rule finalized.
Major League Baseball’s recent visit to the Field of Dreams might have drawn the most media attention of any game this summer. But for some very special athletes and their families, it was a ballgame in Dubuque featuring teams called the Reds and Cubs that brought the most joy.
A festive baseball game drew cheers from everyone present as young players gave it their all at the all-inclusive Miracle League of Dubuque complex on Thursday morning. Miracle League of Dubuque partnered with Fox Sports to host a Field of Miracles game for athletes with disabilities at the complex in Veterans Memorial Park.
The complex features a playground with wheelchair- and walker-accessible equipment and a ballfield with a cushioned, rubberized surface, specifically designed to be playable for children and adults of all abilities. Students from Dubuque Senior, Hempstead, Wahlert Catholic and Western Dubuque high schools served as buddies for the players.
The network donated custom Cubs and Reds jerseys to the 30 players of differing abilities, each bearing the player’s name and favorite number.
Last year, Fox Sports partnered with equipment nonprofit Good Sports to donate more than $13,000 worth of specialized equipment for a Miracle League game held ahead of the inaugural MLB game in Dyersville. Miracle League players continue to use the equipment during their league play and open field play times.
All that added to the enthusiasm that players and families showed for the incredible accessible field and playground.
A big baseball cheer to the many volunteers and donors who made this amazing place and this special game possible. The Miracle League of Dubuque complex is a treasured space in our community.
It’s exciting to see a grassroots local effort to help keep the greater Dubuque area moving in the right direction: forward.
Dubuque Forward recently was founded by community members and business leaders with the goal of coordinating “catalyst” projects that will improve ongoing efforts in the city, including economic development, housing and transportation. The nonprofit organization has its eyes on population growth and spurring development in the city.
Organizers point to efforts by the City of Dubuque and many other local organizations aimed at providing an outline for future development, such as the Imagine Dubuque 2037 plan and the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan.
The common denominator among those involved is to propel those efforts forward by building partnerships and accelerating growth.
Knowing Dubuque’s need for more affordable housing and more members of the workforce, every effort helps. Dubuque Forward plans to hold a series of community discussion meetings in September and October. Anyone wishing to participate in those meetings can email MDRC.dubuqueforward@gmail.com.
