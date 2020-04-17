In difficult times like these, it’s been impressive to see businesses and organizations step outside their normal mission to rally efforts for the community.
Such was the case with the move by Dubuque Initiatives announced in Sunday’s TH.
Normally, the nonprofit focuses on job creation or community revitalization efforts. But members of the Dubuque Initiatives board saw a need and agreed to step up. The group will make up to $2 million available to small businesses that are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. The money will be distributed as “bridge financing” of up to $10,000 per business for Dubuque companies that employ 50 or fewer workers.
Dubuque businesses can apply for assistance by calling the COVID-19 helpline at 563-588-3350.
Likewise, banks aren’t normally in the business of just giving away money to people who need it. But that’s exactly what DB&T did this week. President and CEO Tut Fuller announced the bank will commit up to $200,000 to a local disaster recovery fund.
Dubuque Bank & Trust and parent company Heartland Financial USA will donate to the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund, which recently was activated by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The fund was designed to help the region get through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be committed in the form of a “challenge match,” with the financial institutions matching each dollar contributed by the community, up to $200,000.
Citizens who are able to donate can help meet the challenge by giving at https://www.dbqfoundation.org/fund/disaster-recovery-fund-covid-19#.
It’s great to see institutions pivoting to find ways to help our community.
And sometimes those acts of giving come from other spots in the community. While most individuals or small businesses can’t help to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars, kindness on any scale tends to ripple through communities.
Looking for a way to help the community, members of the Asbury Eagles Club gathered to make and bake 120 pizzas to distribute to health care workers, first responders and homebound residents in the Dubuque area.
Mike Deutmeyer, owner of Deutmeyer Auto Advantage in Dyersville, thought he could have a positive impact by offering free oil changes for health care workers and first responders. In turn, a local deputy paid it forward by passing along local restaurant gift cards for Deutmeyer to give to folks in need that he encountered. Ripple effects.
Another instance of a small business having a big impact came from Lon and Rebecca Spooner, the owners of Great River Sportsman and Great River Hardware Hank in Cassville, Wis., who donated $30,000 to Grant Regional Health Center. The generous gift will help pay for two ventilators as well as personal protective equipment for the Lancaster hospital.
Mother Teresa would be proud of these “small things done with great love.”
Sometimes good things happen that have nothing to do with the pandemic happening around us, but it’s nice to celebrate the wins despite the tough times.
The City of Dubuque has finally gained ground and will get an appropriate rate for riverfront property it owns. For decades, the city was locked into deals made in the 1950s and 1960s before the construction of the city’s floodwall. The agreements were well below market rates, intended to preserve jobs by enticing businesses to stay and lease properties that regularly flooded. As a result, for years the city barely broke even on what’s now prime riverfront property.
Last week City Council members approved new lease agreements with Gavilon Grain for city-owned property at the 12th Street Peninsula industrial harbor. The city initially budgeted about $200,000 in additional revenue from the new leases for next fiscal year, but instead, it will net about $500,000. And the company agreed to the new leases even though the current ones do not expire until November 2021 and 2022, respectively.
“This will be very beneficial to the City of Dubuque in these challenging economic times, and for this, we owe them a debt of gratitude,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said of Gavilon Grain.
Agreed — thanks Gavilon Grain, your willingness to step up and support the city comes at a critical time.
Van Milligen plans to use the unexpected $300,000 to lower the city’s proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2021.
That makes it a win for everyone. Just what we needed.