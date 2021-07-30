The end of the month brings an end to the moratorium on evictions due to nonpayment issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September. Bracing for an onslaught of evictions, Dubuque city officials have taken action to address the concern by putting some federal relief aid toward expanding rehousing services.
The Dubuque City Council this week approved allocating $163,000 to Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa for its rapid rehousing program. The program serves area residents who are homeless and living outside, in a shelter or at a campground. Come Aug. 1, city officials anticipate an uptick in the number of homeless in the community. To her credit, City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger came up with this plan to help meet this pressing need.
An infusion of federal aid will keep the program going through 2023. That’s a wise use of stimulus money — lending a hand to those who need it most and addressing a poverty issue in our community. It’s good to see government officials seeking solutions for real recovery.
Here’s another wise use of public money: Six businesses with area ties are partnering with Northeast Iowa Community College to train employees to fill more than 300 new jobs using the state’s 260E Iowa Industrial New Jobs Training program.
Everyone understands the dire worker shortage. Companies have had to devise creative solutions just to keep up production. Through this program, companies receive job training funds administered by NICC to help expand and train the regional workforce.
NICC has long been a go-to source for workforce training, so this pairing is a natural. Developing talent for hundreds of new local jobs will lift the entire community.
One can never come up with too many ways to honor veterans, and the designation of U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Highway provides a unique way to salute our military.
Named for the United States’ highest and most-prestigious recognition to acknowledge a soldier’s bravery, the Medal of Honor Highway designation was commemorated Saturday with an unveiling of signage and a ceremony at Chaplain Schmitt Island’s Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The event included dignitaries like U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, and Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, as well as Iowa American Legion Riders, local officials and citizens. Those present took time out to honor all who fought hard for the freedom of the American people.
May all those who travel the Medal of Honor Highway recognize the enormous contributions of the elite honorees and offer their gratitude for the bravery they showed to protect the country they loved.