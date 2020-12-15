Figuring out what to buy Grandma and Grandpa for Christmas can be tough in any year. This year, with limited opportunities to shop, and even fewer chances to gather, the Christmas gift exchange is sure to look quite a bit different.
We’ve got a simple solution on sale now at TelegraphHerald.com. Photo Editor Dave Kettering worked his magic, traversing the tri-states to photograph area churches, culminating in a beautiful 2021 calendar on sale now.
Some churches he shot with the drone, offering a unique bird’s-eye perspective from a vantage point most of us are never afforded. Others he captured from their majestic interiors — a particularly poignant viewpoint this year, when many of us haven’t been inside our usual worship spaces. Some churches he photographed amid their natural landscape, buildings you might have walked by without appreciating before. I’ll bet there are some most readers have never laid eyes on.
All of this makes for a superb calendar with simple and serene images of special places captured by Dave’s expert eye.
Churches included are:
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg, Iowa
St. Luke’s Methodist Church, Dubuque, Iowa
Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington, Wis.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa
St. Peter’s Church, rural Cuba City, Wis.
Chapel of the Sacred Heart, Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa
The United Methodist Church, Darlington, Wis.
Queen of the Rosary Chapel, Sinsinawa Mound, Wis.
Grace Episcopal Church, Galena, Ill.
The Pieta Chapel, St. Donatus, Iowa
Mount Zion United Church of Christ, rural Platteville, Wis.
Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kieler, Wis.
Calendars are available for $15, including tax and shipping. To order, go to Telegraph herald.com/Church calendar. I think it will make a great gift for hard-to-buy-for parents and grandparents in the area who are sure to recognize and appreciate the picturesque churches.
