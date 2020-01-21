Ed Fisher’s letter of Jan. 9, regarding impeachment reflects the same head-in-the-sand attitude that most Trump supporters have taken on this subject. I have just a couple quick comments on his salient points.
1. A government official does not have to commit a statutory crime in order to violate his/her constitutional duties. Based on the evidence so far, it appears the president has done just that — violated his constitutional duties. That is certainly a basis for impeachment.
2. He says there was no factual testimony. Even though the testimony we’ve heard so far is definitely credible, more “facts” can be obtained from other
senior officials who so far have been restrained
from testifying by Republican leadership. One key potential witness, John Bolton, has recently agreed to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate. So c’mon, Mitch McConnell, get with the program. Let’s get the “facts” once and for all!
While Mr. Fisher and others may not really want all the “facts” to be revealed, most Americans do. A fair trial may or may not result in removal from office. So be it. But at least we will then be more fully informed and can move on. That’s all most Americans want.