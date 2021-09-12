Richard Sherman’s letter to the TH (Sept. 5) makes a very valid group of suggestions to ask of all City Council candidates and I applaud his suggestions!
However, he made a serious error on one question. In 1980, I was part of the group that forced a vote on changing the form of city government. Prior to that (since 1920) the city elected five council members for four-year terms who hired a city manager to run the city. As far as I know, the city never elected leaders for two-year terms (at least not in the past 100 years).
There were no restrictions on where council members could live and at the time of the change, all five were in the same section of the city! We felt that was unfair to other areas, and so we sought to reestablish wards so council members would represent distinct parts but still with a city manager who presumably would have more knowledge about running a city.
Whether we succeeded or not is up to the people to decide! I happen to think that it was a good idea even if I don’t always like the people who are elected.
I hope the various forums in this election will take Mr. Sherman’s suggestions and ask all the candidates, but I also hope the citizens look at literature and sound bites from all the candidates and vote for the best men and women.