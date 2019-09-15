College presidents do not always get to write the story of their institutions, but we do get to tell them — a lot.
So, as the newest presidential member of Dubuque’s higher education family, I thought it might be fitting to start my story by saying “thank you” for the invitation to share my perspective in this column and then spend the rest of my words on the companion phrase to thank you: “You’re welcome.”
These two simple words when paired together can make all the difference in one’s decision to stay, leave, return or just disappear, but “You’re welcome” has become an endangered phrase in some parts, having been largely replaced by “No problem” or “No worries,” or an echoed “Thank you” itself.
In this lengthy season of political campaigns and stump speeches, I’m hoping for a resurgence for “You’re welcome.” Please allow me elaborate.
When I was announced back in February as Clarke University’s 16th president, I could not have felt more welcome as I stepped to the podium and saw surrounding me on all sides hundreds of employees, students and community members cheering and applauding, despite very few of them ever having met or played a direct role in selecting me for the job. It was as inspiring as it was humbling.
I don’t remember a word of what I said, but I do remember wanting to shake every hand, memorize every name, hear every story and begin the job right then and there.
It was strangely similar to the welcoming feeling that I had first experienced months earlier when I quietly drove from Chicago to Dubuque and visited Clarke and several other locations across the city not as an undercover CEO but as a curious candidate — one of dozens of applicants who ultimately applied for the position I now hold.
From coffee in town to conversation in the campus atrium, a walk in a public park to a pizza in a pub, I received the kind of warmth that reminded me of growing up and older in the Midwest. “You’re welcome here,” was what I felt, even as a total outsider.
In a world that often underscores and promotes things that are exclusive, premium, limited edition and available only to a select few, isn’t it nice to feel welcome because others create an environment that is inclusive, unlimited in possibilities and open to everyone? At our colleges we welcome students, employees and visitors to express their ideas, opinions, individuality and identity. We encourage questions, curiosity and smart risk-taking. In difficult times we spread our arms and open our minds to offer and receive help that is far ranging: counseling, food, shelter, fellowship, prayer or just the comfort of a quiet, safe space to think, meditate and rise above the noise.
So, welcomed as I have been, I am now committed to ensuring that the ties that bind our colleges and our community grow stronger and are mutual. It is already possible and entirely reasonable to imagine a Dubuque where students who come from across the country and around the globe for transformational higher education have experiences from Day 1 through graduation day that weave them into the fabric or our community so much so that — after they cross the commencement stage — the vast majority drive home to a zip code that begins with 5200.
Developers love the Live-Work-Play paradigm, but I think the city that inclusively creates and sustains a Learn-Live-Work-Play model will be the most welcoming and resilient of all.
I am glad to be here as it happens.