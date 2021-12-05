As a young man, I grew up in one of Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods. Everyone I knew lived in poverty. I was used to drugs, gangs, jails and a daily sense of hopelessness. I made lots of excuses and never held myself accountable for my actions. Those excuses led me down the wrong path.
I ended up in several prisons in rural Illinois on four different occasions, over 15 years. I kept making the same excuses, and not changing my mindset or my actions. Finally, I started holding myself accountable for what I was doing. With prayer and by focusing on growing up, I was released from prison in 2013.
I got married and had three kids. My Lord, my wife and my family are my true guides.
They brought me to Dubuque. We moved to Peosta and I got a job as a custodian at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Dubuque.
One morning in 2016, I woke up from a dream and heard a voice in my head. It said, “Nonprofits are vital in this time in history but they must begin to pour into each other like a fountain.” At that time, I didn’t even know what a nonprofit was. But the voice was so powerful that I couldn’t ignore it. As soon as I got to work, I asked my boss what I should do. He immediately encouraged me to pursue the vision. That’s how the Fountain of Youth started. I haven’t looked back since that day.
Today, we use a holistic approach to help people who want to get out of poverty and reach their personal and life goals, like graduating from high school, getting and holding a job, going to college, staying out of jail, repairing relationships with family and more.
Our one-on-one peer support approach and group classes are based on strategies that help individuals and families to change their mindsets about poverty. We also have programs that are taught for those not living in poverty, who want to learn about generational mindset issues and how to create positive changes.
The City of Dubuque’s leadership has been very supportive of our mission. For several years now, leaders have designated Dec. 7 as Eradication of Generational Poverty Day in Dubuque. In just a few days, the City Council will again hold up this day to create a continued reminder that none of us can ever get comfortable with thinking that poverty is OK or that someone who lives in poverty “deserves it” or that anyone has to settle for less because of the way he/she grew up.
I encourage everyone reading this message to think about connecting to Fountain of Youth. Come join us and get involved in a support group. Attend a class, mentor a participant, get your company involved, or make a donation. Visit our Facebook page as well as our website (thefountainofyouthprogram.org) to learn more. It starts one person at a time, one person pouring into another, providing support and encouragement.
Special thanks to our partners in this journey: the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County Supervisors, The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Dubuque County Jail, The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Northeast Iowa Community College, Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dutrac Community Credit Union, the Elm Street Correctional Facility, Four Mounds, and to the many individuals and corporate sponsors, as well as our volunteer board members, who support and guide our mission every day.