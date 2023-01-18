After having taught for 35 years and having two daughters who are teachers, my heart goes out to anyone currently brave enough to teach — especially after reading the Jan. 11 TH article “Black Lives Matter flag removed from Maquoketa classroom after controversy.” Alerted by a “concerned parent,” the school district apparently spent months deliberating this issue only to conclude that the flag “was determined by district administrators to constitute political expression and has been removed.”
I can’t help but wonder if the “concerned parent” knows very much about American history and the way African Americans have been exploited and brutalized since they first were forced to come here in the 1600s. I also wonder what message the district’s action is sending to students — both the White kids who continue to harass and bully students of color (yes, it’s still going on) and the African American kids to whom it would seem this decision is a declaration that they don’t really matter.
It isn’t legality that’s significant in this instance but rather the spirit behind it. Like truth, the Golden Rule seems to have become a thing of the past.
It’s rather a sad commentary that history now has to be sanitized rather than honest. Is Iowa at the point where teaching about our failures as well as our achievements will jeopardize a teacher’s job? If so, we’ve reached a sad state of affairs.
