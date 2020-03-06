Climate change is real and human activity is the primary cause.
These are the facts, and as once famously said by the late Senator Moynihan, “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not to his own facts.”
As a person with strong conservative credentials, I can honestly say that climate change has been politicized by both the right and the left, but what the deniers on the right are doing is shameful. Denying the hard science of climate change is simply sticking our heads in the sand and, like too many other issues today, kicks the can down the road for our future generations to deal with.
We are heading toward an ecological cliff and the most recent data suggests we are closer to going over it than previously thought. Shame on the deniers. Let’s argue about which solutions are the best, not about the reality of what is obvious and has been proven beyond a scientific reasonable doubt. Ignoring a difficult problem only makes it get worse. As someone who loves the outdoors, hiking, backpacking, fishing, boating, there is nothing more important to me than to leave future generations a decent place to live where they can enjoy the outdoors as I have.
In our great country, there are opportunities for people to improve their standard of living, usually by their own individual efforts. Climate is different, we must act together, in both the public and private sectors. Meaningful action on climate change is overdue.