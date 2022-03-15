As a fellow educator in Dubuque, the anger reflected in Tyler Stoffel’s March 6 letter to the editor is misdirected.
He appears to be angry with nearly every stakeholder, from parents to the teacher’s union to the district itself. Ultimately, it seems that he doesn’t fully understand the many elements involved.
First, making blanket statements about how poorly parents treat educators is harmful and false. Dubuque families are supportive, active participants in their students’ education, regardless of race or income level. It’s unfair to suggest otherwise.
Secondly, if Mr. Stoffel believes striking garners teachers more leverage, he should read Chapter 20 of the Iowa Code which explicitly prohibits public unions from going on strike. Would he have the union violate state law?
Lastly, I’m unsure why Mr. Stoffel is angry with the district for offering staff members a bonus. DCSD wasn’t required to provide any sort of bonus to anyone. It’s clear the intent is to make up for Governor Reynolds’ bonus that leaves out a significant segment of support staff. Does he feel entitled to more money? Would it have been better to get no bonus at all? If the amount is such a concern, I can pass along the names of hundreds of teacher-
librarians, paraeducators, secretarial staff, bus drivers and food service workers who would happily accept his $500.
To the DCSD and all of its stakeholders, Mr. Stoffel does not represent all of us. Thank you for the work you do with limited resources.