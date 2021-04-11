As the community eyes a proposal that would remove a building from a historic conservation district to make room for a green space for Dubuque Dream Center, it would be wise to look at the bigger picture.
That’s what the Dubuque City Council did in passing a first reading of the measure that would allow for the demolition of two residences in the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District. It was a positive first step.
The move came over the objections of the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission, whose members argued that other options should be explored. The City Council left room for that scenario to play out before the next two readings of the ordinance amendment take place.
However the pieces fall into place, ultimately, a green space for the Dream Center should be the priority.
Dubuque public officials, local businesses and citizens take pride in having long taken care of the city’s historic buildings. During the past few decades in particular, the community has seen incredible restoration projects and painstaking renovations that have added to the beauty, the flavor and the architectural flair of the local landscape. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission have been diligent gatekeepers in holding the city accountable and establishing a rigorous process before any historic building is demolished.
That’s a critical role, and that board’s input must be part of the conversation.
But not every old building has historic value. The Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District is 11 blocks long and as much as seven blocks wide. Surely not every building in this broad swath must be left unscathed to still convey the historic value of the area. The owner of the building at 1620-1628 White St. told the commission that it has been challenging to maintain the building and to keep it occupied with renters while remaining profitable.
But that is not what prompted the request for changes that will allow its demolition.
The reason to allow this project to proceed is to put one of the community’s success stories on more secure financial footing.
A nonprofit organization, Dream Center provides academic support, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, particularly to low-income and working families living in Dubuque’s most impoverished neighborhoods, along with meals and transportation. Before the start of the pandemic, Dream Center was serving 190 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with more than 150 children on a waiting list.
While the green space is tied to becoming a certified child care center, this facility and organization already offers so much more than that.
The center is having dramatic impacts, and it’s engaged with families and kids. It’s vital that this community support its forward motion.
Dream Center has learned that if it became a child care center licensed by the state — since it is already caring for kids — it could receive as much as $800,000 per year in funding. That kind of money could lift up the Dream Center to serve even more families in a broader capacity.
To be a licensed child care center, however, requires a green space. The space next door could work. The owner is ready to sell.
All that is required is for the city to determine how to navigate the conservation district parameters.
Council members hope the Historic Preservation Commission and Dream Center officials can work together to find a solution amenable to all. If there’s a pathway that satisfies both parties, all the better.
Ultimately, though, the Dream Center needs green space. The huge infusion of money it would trigger to support the unique and critical service the center provides cannot be overlooked.
One way or another, the City Council should support this project.