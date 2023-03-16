“Disarmament … is a continuing imperative.”

That public statement is not from an ideologue on the left, but rather President Dwight D. Eisenhower in his Farewell Address. He delivered the address to the nation early in 1961, while preparing to leave office.

Recommended for you

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Contact: acyr@carthage.edu

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.