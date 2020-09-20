The State of Illinois has never been a model of how government should run.
From the 1960 election when reporters uncovered the names of dozens of dead people who had cast ballots, to a string of jailed elected officials, a governor who tried to sell a Senate seat, and pay-to-play scandals, jaded citizens have come to expect the worst.
State officials have long tried to shake the reputation that governing gets done in back rooms in Chicago by party bosses. The call for transparency and better governance comes across loud and clear from state Democrats. But it comes with a good dose of hypocrisy when those same Democrats refuse to call for the resignation of Michael Madigan.
The speaker of the Illinois House has long seemed to be untouchable. It’s time for that to end.
Madigan has been Illinois Speaker for all but two years since 1983. That makes him the longest-serving leader of any state or federal legislative body in the history of the United States.
That’s also why he’s known as the “real” governor of Illinois.
Although the speaker has been strongly linked to the ComEd bribery investigation, Madigan is conducting business as usual, overseeing the statewide Democratic Party and playing kingmaker to House Democrats by raising campaign money for the November elections. While a few brave souls have called for the powerful speaker to step down, nearly all Democrats in Springfield have been silent.
Democrats have stood by watching the procession of FBI raids, subpoenas, wiretaps and indictments while Madigan keeps wielding the power.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker — the state’s top Democrat, if you don’t count Madigan — has made no move to call out the speaker since the July court filings detailed an elaborate bribery deal that involved ComEd arranging jobs, contracts and payoffs to Madigan associates. That doesn’t prompt concerns within the party?
Last month, Illinois lawmakers from both sides of the aisle pledged their support for ethics reforms — a laughable faux pledge given that the Democrats who control both chambers didn’t manage to pass any such reform before leaving Springfield.
With an election weeks away, look for Illinois Democrats to maintain their silence until their seats are safely won. But it’s cowardly and disappointing that lawmakers do nothing to oust a corrupt leader from power.