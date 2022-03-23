It’s not surprising the TH Editorial Board endorsed Katy Wethal, the daughter of a well-known Dubuquer, but what is surprising — and alarming — is the racial overtones used to justify their choice. From the angry Black woman trope (“negative attitude toward some individuals”) to giving people of color voice but not power (“remain involved in the community and continue to speak out where she sees changes needed”) the Telegraph Herald’s racial microaggressions against Anderson were unrelenting.
Mentions of Wethal’s interest in government (attending virtual city council budget meetings) were highlighted but missing was Anderson’s work with the Equity and Human Rights Committee and her involvement on the Habitat for Humanity board, the Dubuque Community/Police Relations Committee and the Small Business Alliance of Dubuque. Nor is there mention of her multiple degrees and her certificate in the Civic Leadership Program in Dubuque. While Wethal has “working knowledge of the issues and challenges facing the city,” Anderson’s concerns of racism and issues that diverse populations face are labeled as “perceived problems” and not “necessarily grounded in research.” This dismissal of the lived experiences of a person of color is textbook gaslighting.
The Editorial Board, after reflecting on their biases both implicit and explicit, as well as voters may want to watch the recent League of Voter’s debate — found on the City of Dubuque Government Facebook page — to decide which candidate really loves Dubuque and wants to make it a better place for everyone and reaffirm which candidate’s responses “lacked substance.”