RURAL AMERICA — She was standing next to me in a grocery store bakery department. I was waiting for a loaf of fresh bread to be sliced for me. Not sure what she was waiting for. It was a Sunday morning; I would guess her age to be around 50, and she looked quite dressed up in a dark blue, knee-length dress, a transcendent presence, out of context. Probably just out of church, though I have no idea if folks dress up for church these days.

I turned to her and said, “I promise I’m not hitting on you. You look very nice.” Then I turned away from her, and from next to me in a busy store came her voice, “Thank you. That’s a nice thing to hear.” It may have been the shortest scene anyone has ever written, maybe 20 seconds. Samuel Beckett would have been proud, just two people making each other feel better than they did just moments before.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

