Think this through.
Dubuque city fathers have taken it upon themselves to make masks mandatory. Which I think is a big mistake for Dubuque. Has it stopped COVID? It probably has stopped shoppers from coming. At some point everyone will have to come in contact with COVID.
Here are thoughts to ponder.
If the masks work, why the need for a six-feet distance rule?
If the six-feet distance rule works, why the need for masks?
If both the masks and the six-feet distance rule work, why the need for the lockdown?
If the masks, the six-feet distance rule and the lock down work, why the need for a vaccine?
If the vaccine is safe, why are companies demanding a release of liability from all those who take it?
Things that make you go, “Hmm.”