If you’re firing up the grill today and enjoying the beautiful late summer weather, take a moment to recall the reason we mark this day. If you have the day off work today, that might be due to the work of labor unions.
Myriad changes in the workplace grew out of the early years of organized labor. Unions fought hard for worker issues like health insurance, paid vacation and safety requirements.
While there was a time when labor and management were adversaries, these days ensuring a quality workforce requires the cooperation of both.
Competing in a global marketplace and maintaining a skilled workforce in the face of record low unemployment make it vital for unions and companies to reach new levels of cooperation. It has become imperative for them to find common ground as quickly and as often as possible.
Labor leaders in Dubuque have long known this and have made the effort to collaborate in many instances. Striking a balance between being advocates for their membership and applying a cooperative tone in working through issues with management is business as usual in today’s labor organization.
This Labor Day, we recognize and celebrate the role and contribution of the American worker to our economy, society and way of life. Let today also be an occasion to reflect on the changing role of unions and on the challenges facing organized labor and American companies in a global economy.
Union or not, we can all celebrate the American worker: The men and women who have made our economy the envy of the world.
If there is Monday morning quarterbacking going on around the Clarke University campus today, well, faculty and students will have to be forgiven. After all, this is a whole new ball game.
For the first time ever, students pulled on Pride jerseys, laced up cleats and hit the gridiron Saturday as football found a new home at Clarke University. The team’s inaugural game ended in a 49-19 loss to Central Methodist University at Dalzell Field in Dubuque.
The debut of football at Clarke coincides with a time when some schools have seen a decline in their programs because of health risks related to concussions. The number of high school students playing football dropped nearly 7% between 2009 and 2017.
But for colleges and universities competing for student
enrollment, football programs have increased. Since 2007,
22 NAIA schools have started or are in the process of starting football programs.
There are about one million high school football players in the United States, but only about 100,000 college football slots. More high school players are hoping to continue their careers as student athletes at the collegiate level. A few dozen of those students are blazing a trail at Clarke.
That’s good news for Clarke, as it faces the myriad challenges of all small higher education institutions.
In bringing football to campus, Clarke board members hoped it would add a dimension. More students can mean more majors and a more enriched student life.
A salute to the Pride, with one game under their belts. Here’s hoping for a safe and successful season.
Dubuque voters will have plenty of say in who will set the course for the city in this fall’s election.
With the filing period ended, it’s shaping up to be a crowded field with 10 candidates, including two incumbents, running for four seats. That will bring about an Oct. 5 primary in Wards 3 and 4 where three people have filed in each race.
Kate Larson deserves credit for bowing out of her seat earlier than she expected to allow for voters to choose her successor.
Larson is moving out of state and will be unable to complete her first term representing Ward 3. Shortly after announcing she hoped to stay on council through the end of the year, she willingly tendered her resignation just in time for the seat to get on the November ballot. The community will be better served by allowing the voters of Ward 3 to pick their representative. And three Ward 3 residents have stepped up to be considered.
Another positive in this contest is that no seat will go unchallenged. Government tends to benefit when voters have a choice.
Of course, that means voters will have to do their homework and learn about the candidates. Over the next few weeks, the TH will run profiles on each candidate outlining his or her positions and experience. Readers should watch the TH for City Council content and stay informed leading up to the Nov. 5 election.