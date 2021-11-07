The COVID-19 vaccines are dominating today’s news, and mandates for their use are a controversial subject. The dispute is nothing new. In 1905, the Supreme Court, in Jacobsen vs. Massachusetts, affirmed the authority of the states (not the federal government) to enforce compulsory vaccinations.
Opponents of that decision asked, “We have repudiated religious tyranny, we have rejected political tyranny; shall we now submit to medical tyranny?” The court’s decision was upheld in subsequent cases, and we entered a period of relative calm as new vaccines were developed, mandated and administered with little dispute.
Fast forward to 2020 and the COVID vaccines were the first to become overtly political.
Ever since vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she wouldn’t listen to Donald Trump if he recommended getting the COVID vaccine developed under his administration, the issue for many came to be viewed through a partisan lens. Regardless that in context she said she would trust the “scientific data,” she effectively politicized the vaccine by using Trump as a foil.
Once Joe Biden took office, the vaccine seems to have then become “safe” — and something to be mandated — for one side of the political spectrum and something to be resisted on the other side. Deciding whether to take a vaccine based on politics is, to put it politely, not smart.
The concern over mandating vaccines with short development and limited trial data, especially in children, is justified. However, some reports indicate apprehension in the medical community that the standard childhood vaccines for the “six killer diseases” of childhood — measles, pertussis, diphtheria, tuberculosis, tetanus and poliomyelitis — are being neglected during COVID and that, despite the pandemic, more and more parents are forgoing and resisting getting their children vaccinated.
The seemingly increasing attitude that vaccines aren’t necessary might, ironically, be due to their overwhelming success at preventing deadly diseases in children. Younger parents — and even “boomers” — have not experienced the devastation and death that took place before the development of vaccines for those six (and other) diseases.
The attitude some have about vaccines might be likened to certain physical and mental diseases that respond well to medication. Sometimes the medications work so well that patients think they are “cured,” then stop taking them, only to find their problems return.
The same could happen with proven vaccines. If enough children don’t get them, these diseases might reappear with devastating consequences to unvaccinated children. There is some risk in taking vaccines, but the greater risk would be a recurrence of these deadly diseases.
COVID vaccines, lacking data on long-term effects, cannot yet be considered “proven” and should not be forced on people as is happening under the current administration. They particularly should not be mandated for children. Dr. Ben Carson recently termed childhood COVID vaccination “an experiment.”
The court held in Jacobsen vs. Massachusetts that mandatory vaccinations are neither arbitrary nor oppressive so long as they don’t “go so far beyond what was reasonably required for the safety of the public” and that “general terms should be so limited as to not lead to injustice, oppression or absurd consequence.”
It’s time to consider if continuing the various bureaucratic decrees to mitigate virus spread are “going beyond” what is required for public safety and approaching “injustice, oppression, or absurd consequence.” Furthermore, are they worth increasing the social and psychological damage already done to young children or, for that matter, the entire population?