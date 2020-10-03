Travis Tranel has my vote and he should have yours! Let me tell you why. Travis truly is a man for the people. He is helpful and kind. His empathy for the people who struggled during the shutdown was very apparent to anyone who talked to him.
Travis’s office had no requirement to help me get my unemployment when the governor shut down the state and I was laid off. Travis went above and beyond to get someone from unemployment to call me since no one could get through on the phone lines. That is the only reason I was able to get my unemployment straightened out.
Travis never stopped working for us. Please remember to vote on Nov. 3 for Travis Tranel!