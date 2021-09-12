As a wartime veteran, I couldn’t be more proud of our commander-in-chief’s handling of our withdrawal of the unwinnable Afghan war. It took courage and guts to do what’s right for our country, and not what’s in it for him, unlike our previous president.
Over 123,000 rescued compared to Vietnam! We just don’t learn from history, like the debacle in Vietnam. I’m angry that cost us 58,000 of my fellow wartime veterans. After the French were defeated in 1954 at Dien Bien Phu, our own CIA (see the Pentagon Papers) told us Vietnam was unwinnable. The Afghan war cost us
$2 trillion and the loss of 2,400 of my fellow wartime veterans. It’s the height of naivete that you can withdraw from a war you just lost without loss of life. It’s amazing we only lost 13 of my fellow wartime vets. I’m angry at the chicken hawks who politicized that loss. There’s a reason Afghanistan is called the Graveyard of Empires — the Mauryas, Alexander the Great, Rashidun Caliphate, Genghis Khan, The Timurids, the Mughals, Persians, the Sikhs, the British, the Russians, and then us.
To quote George Santayana and Churchill — “those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Truer words were never spoken.
To quote from the song “Blowin’ in the Wind” — “When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?”