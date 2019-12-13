Did Russia try to influence U.S. elections by infiltrating social media? The FBI says so, but about a third of Americans don’t believe that.
With so much talk about climate change, a recent study quizzed Americans and found 37% believe a major contributor to global warming is “the sun getting hotter.” But NASA says there’s been no increase in the sun’s radiance since 1950 and that has had no impact on the spike in atmospheric temperature.
How about immigrants, are they really streaming over American borders as many Americans believe? Actually, Harvard economist Lyman Stone points to government data showing the net flow of
all migration into the United States in recent years equals about
0.3% of the total population — roughly the same as the long-
standing historical average.
With facts like those — assuming you believe them — it’s no wonder a recent study shows students have a difficult time discerning fact from fiction online.
Researchers from Stanford University and Gibson Consulting surveyed nearly 3,500 high school students about their ability to evaluate sources on the internet. Students were given tasks such as determining whether a Facebook video provided evidence of voter fraud,
explaining whether a website was a reliable source of climate change information and distinguishing advertisements from news stories on a website.
The troubling results found 90% of students received no credit for four of the six tasks they were asked to complete.
TH education reporter Allie Hinga talked to teachers in the tri-state area who were not all that surprised by the study. “Welcome to our world,” they ostensibly told her.
As if teachers didn’t have a tough enough job, helping kids learn to navigate the murky waters of the internet is a daunting task. Parents and grandparents have a role to play, too. Kids (and their parents) should be taught to be skeptical of what they read on social media and seek out reliable sources.
Attention beer drinkers: Your country needs you.
If you want to weigh in on an issue that could have a negative impact on the price of your favorite local beer, now is the time to belly up.
Local brewers say that if lawmakers do not extend a 2017 federal tax break that has helped facilitate the growth of these small businesses, there will be price increases on tap.
The Iowa Brewers Guild and Dimensional Brewery in Dubuque have used social media to urge craft beer lovers to call Iowa’s delegation in Washington, D.C., to block the tax break’s sunset, which will ultimately mean a tax increase for brewers.
The tax break has saved breweries money by lowering the duty per barrel for a small brewer from $7 each to $3.50. That rate, however, expires Dec. 31. More than 7,000 breweries across the country will realize the tax increase, eliminating savings small and independent breweries have used to purchase new equipment, hire more staff and expand their breweries.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., co-authored a bill that would make the lower federal excise tax permanent. In Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, the beer industry contributes more than
$1 billion to the state economy, and provides more than 8,000 jobs, according to Kind’s office.
The bipartisan U.S. House bill has garnered 324 co-sponsors, including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and every other
U.S. House member from the state.
Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate, where Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continues to work to reach a deal.
A toast to lawmakers for working hard to aid small business and the pocketbooks of craft beer lovers.
Housing aging sex offenders is a problem most people probably haven’t spent much time thinking about, but a challenge is looming.
In Iowa, about 6,000 people are listed on the state’s online sex
offender registry, while Illinois’ registry has more than 31,000 names and Wisconsin, 25,000 offenders. As this population ages, assisted living needs will increase, and housing them creates a challenge — both for offenders and for the safety of others. Currently, Iowa has no laws specifically regulating a registered offender residing in a nursing home or other long-term-care facility.
As chairwoman of the Iowa House of Representatives Health and Human Resources Committee, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, has begun to dig into the issue, meeting with representatives of the Iowa Health Care Association that focused on the issue.
The issue is complicated. Solutions will require input from multiple stakeholders and won’t happen overnight. But Lundgren deserves credit for bringing the issue into the public light and beginning the discussion now before what is a concern becomes a crisis.