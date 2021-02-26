After years of bare-bones increases in state supplemental aid, the 2.4% hike to come from the Iowa Legislature this year sounds pretty good at first blush. Though a tick smaller than Gov. Kim Reynolds’ original request for 2.5%, it’s still the biggest increase schools have seen in five years.
But like everything these days, you have to look at school aid through the lens of COVID-19 to see the real detrimental effects.
Yes, the increase in state aid amounts to $179 per pupil — a figure that district officials would have been thrilled with in some past years. But this year also brought a decline in enrollment for many school districts. Some 6,000 kids statewide stayed home from their public schools because of the risk of COVID-19. Now, schools — and taxpayers — are paying the price.
The Dubuque Community School District is one of 137 districts across the state whose funding allocation will fall below the threshold of 101% of current year’s costs even with that 2.4% increase. That means districts are allowed to make up the difference via property taxes. In the TH coverage area, Andrew, Bellevue, Easton Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg also fall below the threshold. So where state funding falls short, taxpayers must close the gap.
That’s particularly difficult in a year like this, when families have been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19.
Senate Republicans have said they would consider other measures to help shore up the shortfalls. But a House of Representatives-passed measure links additional aid to the number of 100% in-person learning days schools offered.
Schools that used hybrid instruction will get less funding than those who held fully in-person learning.
That’s the wrong approach. School district officials across the state (and country) were doing their level best to figure out how to safely educate kids amid a pandemic. To penalize them next year for decisions made under the stress of COVID-19 — and which were supported by many public health officials — is out of line.
Lawmakers must seek ways to help schools recover from this anomaly of a school year.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, on the other hand, weighed seriously the economic toll the pandemic has taken when they supported a proposed reduction to the tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. The reduction would bring the overall tax levy on the county portion of tax bills from $9.57 per $1,000 of assessed value to $9.53 for the fiscal year starting on July 1. It would mark the fourth straight fiscal year in which the levy rate has been reduced.
With increases in property tax valuations, Dubuque County will take in $762,129 more tax revenue than last year, for a total of $36.3 million — though had supervisors not reduced the levy, the county could have seen an increase closer to $1 million.
County supervisors did the judicious thing. Just like most taxpayers, the county has to bear increased county expenses related to the pandemic. Supervisors deserve credit for striking a balance between citizens’ and county government’s needs when it comes to levying taxes.
Those interested in commenting on the budget process can join a public hearing March 8.
Dubuque County’s state lawmakers are back at it, fighting the good fight for citizens in a bipartisan manner when it comes to protections for residents and owners of mobile homes.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, introduced Senate File 403 last week, a bill that aims to protect tenants — most of whom own their mobile homes, just not the land beneath — from being evicted unfairly, requires proper notice of rent increases, restricts rent increases to one per year and more.
The bill mirrors exactly the language of Iowa House File 442, introduced earlier in the week, of which Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, is a sponsor.
It’s great to see renewed efforts to further this legislation. Last year, area lawmakers did everything right — coalescing bipartisan support, getting buy-in from stakeholders — and still couldn’t get legislation passed. Even when several residents of the Table Mound parks traveled to the state Capitol along with other manufactured-home residents and pleaded with lawmakers to move the measures forward, the measure inexplicably stalled.
We’re glad local lawmakers didn’t take “no” for an answer and are keeping up the press to support vulnerable Iowans. Hopefully, this year the change in law comes to fruition.