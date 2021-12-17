When U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Chuck Grassley and U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos and Ashley Hinson join forces in Washington to back a project, you know it’s something that’s good for the tri-states.
Those four — as well as virtually every other representative from the tri-state area — formed a united front to prioritize the construction of the long-planned Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program with the $2.5 billion for inland waterways provided in the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program would replace seven locks and dams lower down on the upper Mississippi River and include ecosystem restoration projects all along the region’s stretch of the river. The lock and dam replacements would increase efficiencies along the Mississippi and move Locks and Dams 10, 11 and 12 in the TH coverage area further up in the queue to be replaced in the future.
That the locks and dams on the Mississippi River are in poor shape and seemingly on borrowed time is common knowledge.
For example, the lock-and-dam structures in Dubuque, Bellevue and Guttenberg, Iowa, were completed in the late 1930s. All three have stood for more than 80 years, despite being designed with only a 50-year life expectancy.
This transportation system, which moves substantial amounts of U.S. grain, petroleum and coal, is aged and undersized. Further, there are environmental concerns linked to river transportation, many associated with maintaining the minimum 9-foot-deep channel that shippers require.
The problems are easy to identify. The solutions? Not so much. But Americans need to apply our knowledge, our experience and our innovation in improving this vital system. Consider that a 15-barge tow can haul as much dry cargo as more than a thousand trucks.
A salute to the tri-state delegation for their efforts to bring improvements to a system that is absolutely essential to U.S. agriculture and the U.S. economy.
Congresswoman Hinson recently posted a video about what she sees as some of her House colleagues overdoing it on the proxy privilege, and we tend to agree with her.
Proxy voting is a practice that was first allowed in May 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than having to travel to Washington, D.C. to cast votes in person, members can instead designate a colleague to record their votes. Now a year and a half later, the opportunity to utilize proxy voting is being abused by members of both parties, according to Hinson.
Sure, COVID-19 is still hanging around, so there is still cause for caution. But Hinson says it’s practically become common practice for some lawmakers who just opt not to come back to Washington for votes.
Well, we’re sorry if serving in Washington, D.C., is inconvenient, folks, but it’s what you signed up for. As Hinson notes, “Iowans are back at work, in person. Hospital workers, truck drivers, grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers aren’t doing their jobs by proxy — and neither should members of Congress.”
Fair point. Proxy voting was a good solution amid the pandemic. But it shouldn’t become the new normal for Congress.
The U.S. House last week passed a measure that would help combat chronic wasting disease to curtail the contagious neurological disease confirmed in deer in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and 24 other states.
Introduced by Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., the measure would take a two-pronged approach of research and management efforts to help stem the spread of CWD. The bill would direct $70 million per year through fiscal year 2028 toward those efforts to help eradicate the fatal disease killing deer across the eastern U.S.
Kind noted that CWD poses a big threat not only to deer herds in Wisconsin but to the outdoor economy and traditions dependent on hunting in the state. It threatens entire ecosystems of deer, the top game animal favored by hunters. The National Shooting Sports Foundation says deer hunting contributes more than $20 billion into the national economy annually and accounts for more than 300,000 jobs.
Credit goes to Kind and House representatives for the bipartisan push that will bring together scientists, local officials and sportsmen to help keep deer populations healthy and robust. Now, it’s time for the Senate to do the same.