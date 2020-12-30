In my nearly five years as vice president of workforce solutions at Greater Dubuque Development, I have learned that a well-paying job is a common denominator to success. A good job empowers the holder, not only with a reliable paycheck, but with the ability to plan for their future, secure safety for their household, and experience personal fulfillment and purpose. Unfortunately, I have watched the path to a well-paying job become increasingly difficult for job seekers to navigate — for new college grads, for the recently relocated, for parents, and especially for those starting out their career already in poverty.
I have learned that “good-paying” and “living wage” are terms without hard and fast meanings, except to the person trying to make rent, pay off debt, afford a car, put food on the table, and care for their children. Determining what a good paying job is and what isn’t is often misdirected in conversations about minimum wage, which obscures the reality that approximately 33% of homes in Dubuque County struggle to make ends meet despite most of these homes including one or two income earners, according to a 2018 United Way report. These are our neighbors, parents from our kids’ schools, our own coworkers, and represent employees in nearly every industry in our economy.
I have learned that the only clear path out of the instability of low wages is through the education or training necessary to achieve a better paying job. One of our critical advantages as a community is our array of education and training options, from traditional two- and four-year programs to graduate degrees, apprenticeships, and industry-recognized certificates. The Opportunity Dubuque job training initiative, administered through Northeast Iowa Community College and financially supported by Greater Dubuque Development, the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and the DRA/Q Casino, provides free training to unemployed or low-skilled individuals for employment in high-demand jobs. In 2019, the program added child care support to its array of services, to ensure that parents could also participate in the free training.
Yet, despite removing tuition and some child care barriers, this program is still underutilized. Even if education appears within reach, transportation, living expenses, child care, and other personal barriers often persist and are exacerbated when it comes to pursuing the second and third shift job opportunities that are plentiful in our community.
I have learned that Early Childhood Care should be treated no differently than public education. Without public financial support of child care, it will not well serve our business community nor the families in our community whose wages are not rising quickly enough to cushion the increased cost of placing their kids in high-quality child care. While there is a price tag to fix the system, investments in early childhood reap benefits for everyone involved — children are more developmentally prepared for school and more resilient to adverse childhood experiences, child care workforce are better qualified and more experienced, employers are able to hire parents who can participate in the workforce without this barrier, and working families are better able to afford a safe home, food, and basic needs for their children.
I have learned that students follow what they know outside the doors of high school. And what students know and trust is typically limited to what their family members do and what they experience. So while students can easily imagine the work of a teacher, a bank teller, an athlete, or a retail worker, they usually have no idea what means to sell insurance, program an app, handle logistics, or fix an HVAC system. If we want students to enroll in post-secondary programs that prepare them for careers that are plentiful in our area, we need to help them see it, experience it, and understand how they can do it. The more narrow a student’s background and lived experience is, the more important these high-quality career education experiences become. As a community we should invest in and accelerate the efforts of entities like Northeast Iowa Community College, Dubuque Area Labor Management Council, the Dubuque Dream Center, the Multicultural Family Center, and our local school districts as they work to engage students outside of the classroom in the jobs of the future. Similarly, if we want college students to stay in the area upon graduation, we need to offer them employment before they leave. This will be most successful when relationships are built through internships a, part-time work, and community engagement from the time they arrive on campus.
Finally, I have learned that we must invest in becoming a community of choice if we want to attract and retain talent. A community of choice has high-quality education, world-class museums, beautiful parks and trails, and a vibrant arts scene. But, increasingly, a community of choice is also one that embraces diversity and inclusion, not only in words, but in hiring practices and workplace cultures. A community of choice understands that to grow our workforce, people must want to move here and stay, and that means ensuring that any qualified candidate can get a job, find quality, affordable housing, and know they and their families will be embraced at best, and at the very least included.
Today, we still have a great divide of workforce experiences among those who are from here and those who are not, those who come from a middle-class experience and those who grow up in poverty, and those who are white and those who are not. My hope is that our public and private workforce partners continue to push our existing systems to better serve employers and workforce for the long-term, rather than accepting a system that only serves a few today. In doing so, we can ensure Greater Dubuque Area employers have the ability to recruit, retain, and create the talent they need for years to come.