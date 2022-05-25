I co-taught English curriculum in the Dubuque Community School District using all of the books a district committee has discussed removing: “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “Of Mice and Men” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” before I retired in June 2021.
My co-teacher and I were aware of the sensitivity of racial words in the text that may bring discomfort to our students. We remedied that by using a silent class vote with anonymous ballots of a “yes” or “no” vote. If there was one “no” vote using the racial word as written in the text we did not use it. This occurred for each class with one “no” vote. So a different word was used in its place.
We created a culture of respect, compromise and empathy from the start with our students. An example of democracy.
Important topics to be guided in a learning environment by professionals in a safe environment with resources available in our school to address discomforts when needed, and collaboration with parents for those supports is what makes a free public education powerful and necessary. Hard conversations about topics in those books and the consequences, if not reviewed and understood from the various points of view by characters, point in history, etc. may never come up in conversation in a neutral environment so injustices don’t keep repeating. Ignorance comes at a high price for all of humanity. Removing books is a “no” vote from me.
