This fall I went to the play “A Doll’s House,” by Henrik Ibsen, at American Players Theatre. I’d known a bit about the play since I’d read it in college, but had never seen it produced.
One of the best things about driving to Spring Green, Wis., to see classic theater is that you have the ride home to discuss the play and try to better understand it. Such was the case with Ibsen. I found it amazing that a play written 140 years ago could have such relevant themes and strike such a chord.
It stuck with me, and I found myself thinking about it for weeks after. Incredibly, I saw three different references to the show during that time — other works said to be “informed by Ibsen.” I told my daughter about it, saying you know how that happens, like when you learn a new word and suddenly see it everywhere.
“Yeah,” she said. “The Germans have a phrase for that — Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon.”
And so it is. Now, I can’t seem to stop experiencing instances of Baader-Meinhof.
On Thanksgiving, one of my Generation Z daughters (a different daughter) gave my baby boomer siblings a little good-natured grief using the phrase, “OK, boomer.” This was not a phrase with which they were familiar. So the younger generation present spent some time explaining (can I call it gen-splaining?) the “OK, boomer” meme to the over-55 crowd.
Boomers: “What’s a Tik-Tok?”
Gen Z: (Sighs audibly.)
Millennials: “TBH, we don’t really know either.”
Gen X: (Remains silent, hoping to not be lumped in with the olds.)
If you’re not familiar with the phrase, it’s sort of a smart-aleck retort used by millennials and younger to smack back at boomers, particularly when the olds are generalizing about the flaws of the youngs.
I don’t know if Thanksgiving dinners across the country were full of “OK, boomer” explanations, but immediately following the holiday, the “OK, boomer” Baader Meinhof blew up. The next morning, Amy Dickinson, of “Ask Amy” fame, threw out an “OK, boomer” in her response.
Then, there seemed to be an explosion of backlash articles declaring that “OK, boomer” was ageist — and others explaining why it wasn’t. When I saw the editorial cartoon featured today come in, well, I knew there was a column in the making.
I was laying out my Baader Meinhof moments for daughter
No. 1 as I drove her back to Chicago after Thanksgiving. The conversation drifted around, and I used the phrase “kewpie doll” in describing someone. To my surprise, the girl who had spit out Baader Meinhof off the cuff had never heard of a kewpie doll.
As I thought about it, the reference is so old, I don’t really remember the dolls. But I can easily picture the features a kewpie doll reference conjures. This was totally new information to the younger generation in the vehicle, and we Googled some images to help fill in the meaning.
Later that evening, I forwarded to my daughter a picture of my 2-year-old great-niece, looking wide-eyed with lips pursed at a beautiful birthday cake. It was adorable. My daughter responded: Kewpie doll face!
And so it was. Another Baader Meinhof.
I love those generational moments when we can help explain language references old and new to each other. No generation knows them all; we have to help each other out. I think understanding cultural references of a generation is important — and it’s also fascinating. Give it a try, and let me know your best Baader Meinhof moments.