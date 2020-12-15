Words matter.
If only it were that simple.
It’s not only the words, but the interpretation of them, which matters.
Spin doctors burn an inordinate number of brain cells to make the words matter in their universe.
Like scary global warming becoming benign climate change.
Gun control/gun rights. How about just gun safety?
Anti-abortion/pro-life
Pro-abortion/womens’ health
Mental illness/brain health
Affordable Care Act/Obamacare. Even though it’s about insurance, not care, anyway.
Military strength/national defense. Mostly with offensive weapons.
A certain brand “tastes like a cigarette should” to “The surgeon general warns ...”
Unfair tax shelter to happy tax break is the most egregious of them all. Everybody likes a tax shelter/break, except for those who have to ante up to dig deeper to make up for those who don’t pay their fair share.
Atheist/free-thinker
Racial oppression/states rights
Used cars/pre-owned vehicles
Gambling/gaming
George Carlin’s WWI shell shock to WWII battle fatigue to modern war’s PTSD
Government of the people, by the people, for the people is just another definition of socialism.
Freedom’s just another word for nothin’ left to lose (sorry, Janis).
How many can you come up with? How about a fun parlor game with family over the holidays (er, Christmas)?
Words matter. Try to be positive, or at least careful.