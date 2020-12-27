City leaders may be elated at the prospect of a Simmons pet food plant coming to town, but city residents should think twice before joining the celebration.
On Dec. 10, the TH chronicled the plight of a small businessowner who couldn’t make it due to COVID, only to be pursued by the city for an immediate reimbursement of a $27,000 startup loan, despite good-faith efforts to repay the loan eventually. In stark contrast, the next day we learned that city officials are fawning over the prospect of landing a Simmons pet food plant.
Simmons will come to Dubuque, but only if they are handed several million dollars in incentives, all for the promise of creating 271 jobs. (We made a similar bargain with IBM 20 years ago, but in only one of the years did IBM meet its jobs quota.) Simmons promises $22.18 as the average starting wage for workers, but all it takes is a few middle managers reaping six-figure salaries (while most workers earn minimum wage) to skew the average.
Although $1 million per year for water usage and $600,000 for sanitary disposal is touted as a windfall revenue stream, we are concerned that this operation would increase pollution in the Catfish Creek watershed and stink out nearby residents.
By accommodating high-pressure demands of outside corporations while sticking it to small entrepreneurs, the city is creating a community dominated by corporations that suck up our tax dollars, exploit our workers and pollute our environment.