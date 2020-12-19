For many of us last month’s election was bittersweet, thankful that Joe Biden won the race, but disappointed that more than 70 million people chose Donald Trump. I don’t quite understand how Christians could vote for a man who is a perpetual liar who brags about grabbing women. His own niece, in her book “Too Much and Never Enough,” describes him as an immoral, unabashed crook.
It may be that he got so many votes because the GOP scared people with all their ads warning of socialism. Sadly, the general public doesn’t seem to understand the word socialism. We have lots of socialism in our society already, and socialistic programs I dare say we would not want to do without. Our public schools, police and fire departments are socialistic; when the county snow plow clears our roads, that’s socialistic. And of course many of us receive a Social Security check every month, and we certainly wouldn’t want to part with our socialistic Medicare.