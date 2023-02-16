Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
It was placed on the agenda for the good of them all, and to get the people to follow the law.
There’s no question that cars go too fast in this town. The council must do something to slow them all down!
The council must protect people, indeed they must. There is no other way to maintain their trust.
They drive fast on Central, Main and Grandview. They’re too fast on First and Washington, too.
“How can we slow them?” They started to delve. “How can we save these poor folks from themselves?”
“I know!” the Chief says: “I have a notion: We’ll put cameras all over to track this fast motion.
“We’ll give tickets for speeding and running red lights. We’ll give tickets for not using their blinkers just right.”
“We don’t have the manpower to keep up with the load. Automation’s the future!” Everyone glowed.
“We just hire a third party to enforce our laws … and the City of Dubuque gets a piece of it all.”
Everyone listened, looked around and agreed: “This is the best way, the best way indeed.”
The council had the third party come in. They put up the cameras and tracked all the sin.
They issued the tickets with directions quite clear. Write us your check and mail it to “here.”
The people of the city once again secure were happy to know the motives were pure.
“Small price to pay!” everyone hollered, pleased to know that it was not at all about dollars.
