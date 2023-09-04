Child labor

Widespread use of child labor during the early decades of the 20th century resulted in the Fair Labor Standards Act becoming law in 1938. Its protections included the nation’s foundational child labor laws, including restrictions on the age of workers and hours they can toil.

 Contributed

Over 100 years ago, the National Child Labor Committee used photos of children doing industrial work to demand change in America. Several states adopted child labor laws, and after much debate and several setbacks, the Fair Labor Standards Act became law in 1938. Its protections included the nation’s foundational child labor laws, including restrictions on the age of workers and hours they can toil.

As we reflect on this Labor Day holiday almost a century later, we must not overlook the recent federal investigation conducted by my staff in the Midwest that found children working overnight to clean a Nebraska meatpacking plant with caustic chemicals amid razor-sharp cutting machines and tools. Shocking facts that reveal the ugly truth that some businesses are still illegally employing young teens and putting them at risk.

Recommended for you

Michael Lazzeri is the regional administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Chicago. His region includes Iowa.

Tags