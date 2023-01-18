In the barn, behind the tractor, near the firewood, were dozens of boxes, both cardboard and wood. Some were open and their contents strewn across the cement floor: pens, screws, towels, toys; some things were hidden under newspapers, a few were forgotten, filled as they were with stones tied by grass string; pages of sand figures made by glue set on a drawing. There were bones I’d found in fields and bugs I put in plastic bags, delicate butterflies I studied and beetles I looked up the taxonomy of, and writings I’d left. The boxes held my life. It was time.

What I have owned and still have is not of society. These things I have are who I am, who I’ve been. Nothing is from a store, there is not a gift of any value except for the memory and the spirit. Today, I began to move.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

