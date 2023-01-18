In the barn, behind the tractor, near the firewood, were dozens of boxes, both cardboard and wood. Some were open and their contents strewn across the cement floor: pens, screws, towels, toys; some things were hidden under newspapers, a few were forgotten, filled as they were with stones tied by grass string; pages of sand figures made by glue set on a drawing. There were bones I’d found in fields and bugs I put in plastic bags, delicate butterflies I studied and beetles I looked up the taxonomy of, and writings I’d left. The boxes held my life. It was time.
What I have owned and still have is not of society. These things I have are who I am, who I’ve been. Nothing is from a store, there is not a gift of any value except for the memory and the spirit. Today, I began to move.
The dust and animal droppings around the boxes smelled sour. Hay and dirt, manure and dust, diesel, rope, moldy paper, all the smells of a barn that touch my soul.
I peered into the damage eight years in the barn had made. I saw reminders of character, of lessons and memories, love and laughter, of solitude and meditation.
In the little parts of time I spent uncovering boxes covered by dirt, breaking mud wasp nests from the insides, I saw mortality. I felt the dust, became the dirt.
Today the treasure hunt and lesson.
I found stacks of paper with drawings, dozens of notebooks with writing, thought, poetry, prayer and memory. I found toys I bought for my children and toys I bought to remember them. I hadn’t seen them in 20 years. I found a war helmet to remember my dad. I found a towel that reminded me of my mom.
I stopped many times, huddled and sitting on my haunches, wiping sweat and dirt from my forehead. I saw a cup with a hundred yellow, folded bits of paper. I wanted to remember being without food. My wife asked if it was popcorn.
“Something else,” I said.
I saw a small house I cobbled together with wood scraps. A stuffed bear reminded me of my son. Old aviator glasses reminded me about high school and the days I thought I knew everything.
I found an old, black belt. Taped on the inside of the belt was a dollar. I remembered to be thankful.
I surprised a possum who snarled. I remembered the journey.
I made an insect collection and a darn good one when I was without work. A wood carving mattered. Daily bread and daily sanity.
I had saved some wood chips to remember the months of sitting in a basement like the old man who sat in the tower, working on shoes, in “A Tale of Two Cities.”
I sat for eight hours daily, whittling away at branches I dragged home from the park. I made tractors, cars, animals, totems and little house facades. It kept my mind alert.
I had forgotten about the knife collection. I forgot the microscope. I bought it with the few dollars I had one day at a garage sale. It reminded me about my first microscope, a gift at age 7 or 8.
All of this, the litany and end and start of it, are the wheels and wagon of my life.
Inside the brim of one cap, a note I left to myself, a note about the hardship and sadness of being without work or home, of my four children long gone. The note read: “The sacred circle of fire that never ends, success is laughter.”
Many days I spent alone, watching trails and seeing deer cross a stream after they tested water in early mornings. Many days I watched a river otter play with the waves. I saw tadpoles crawl onto shore for their first breaths. I saw caterpillars wrap into cocoons and found bones of deer and feathers of crows.
I listened to frogs sing.
After staring into boxes and reading old poems and prayers, saving stones from important intersections on wooded trails, a lasting “Ah-ha...”
I’ve become who I hoped I would become.
The past returns.
Home is a place in my heart.
On earth, in the morning dew where I washed my face, in the dusk where I listened to the owl, in my dreams where I see the years, I celebrate.
It was finally time to clean the barn.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.
