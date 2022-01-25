The fact that the American scientific community (through previous advances) quickly responded and developed effective vaccines against COVID-19 is a positive feature of our present American ingenuity and public educational system. That a large minority of the U.S. population refused to become vaccinated, hindering our pandemic response, reflects negatively upon our society. This weakened response now strains and might eventually promote the collapse of our health care and educational infrastructures. Having the best scientific expertise and educational research institutions are meaningless if they are completely ignored or politically dismissed.
Health-care workers are on the frontlines caring for the COVID-19 casualties while many others are clustered away from the human devastation. Health workers face COVID-19 consequences daily while others deny its severity. This results in a communication dissonance and a dysfunctional response to the pandemic. Due to the massive (800,000 and counting) death toll, COVID-19 has rendered health-care workers traumatized. Once a remedy for serious illness and death (vaccines) was developed, health-care workers thought a return to normalcy might occur.
But a large minority of Americans refused vaccinations. To add insult to psychological injury, some state governments incentivized resisting vaccination mandates by permitting unemployment benefits specifically to those laid off for refusing vaccinations. Many resisters to vaccination still doubt the severity of the pandemic. This attitude resulted in belligerence and vocal anger displays by patients resisting suggested hospital treatments even to their death. Some have assaulted staff and demanded hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin (neither beneficial for COVID-19). Thus health-care workers are under siege and developing “compassion fatigue” for the unvaccinated. Due to this, workers are quitting in droves. Like educators, most medical workers enter medicine as a “calling,” and not for financial reasons.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics states that the health-care sector has lost a half-million workers since February 2020. Over two-thirds of acute and critical care nurses are contemplating quitting. As America undergoes its greatest job resignations in history, the greatest area of resignations is in the tourist industry. The health care field is number two.
Another neglected area under extreme pressure and nearing collapse is the public education sector. With COVID-19, mass school shootings and the culture information war, the educational system has been hit by a trifecta of tensions. COVID-19 has caused stress, promoting anxiety and burnout in a number of ways. This is a result of a combination of severe stressors imposed upon teachers; including adjusting to virtual online instruction, communicating lesson plans and resources to parents, and helping families master instruction and technology methods. But they are also dealing with the health concerns of COVID-19 transmission and students maintaining proper nutrition in the absence of school meals. Many staff (assistants) are semi-retired and older individuals who are more susceptible to the serious effects of COVID-19. Just as well, substitute teachers are often retired instructors supplementing their retirement income and also more susceptible to the serious effects of the virus.
A recent CNN poll of secondary instructors affirmed that 2021 was the toughest year for teaching. Violence was a major factor. Teachers do not feel safe at school due to “reports of weapons being brought to school by students,” “threats of violence towards students and teachers,” and “increased verbal abuse by students aimed at other students and teachers.”
To avoid infrastructure collapse, the common problems requiring immediate rectification shared by both hospital workers and educators need to be averted. They include:
1. Improve management efficiency and community interaction since neither hospital workers nor teachers feel safe in their workplace.
2. Take frontline workers’ input seriously. Those who implement work often have their suggestions dismissed.
3. Fill staffing shortages. In both hospitals and schools, workers are multitasking in areas that are not what they were trained for.