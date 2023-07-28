If there was any doubt that Dubuque County has a special connection to the national pastime, this summer should have removed any uncertainty.

Dubuque County has been a hotbed for high school baseball for decades, but something like this has never happened since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a summer state tournament in 1946. Four Dubuque County teams — Western Dubuque and Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A and Beckman Catholic and Cascade in Class 2A — all qualified for state in the same season.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.