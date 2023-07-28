If there was any doubt that Dubuque County has a special connection to the national pastime, this summer should have removed any uncertainty.
Dubuque County has been a hotbed for high school baseball for decades, but something like this has never happened since the Iowa High School Athletic Association began sanctioning a summer state tournament in 1946. Four Dubuque County teams — Western Dubuque and Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A and Beckman Catholic and Cascade in Class 2A — all qualified for state in the same season.
What’s more, two of those teams brought home state championship trophies, with Wahlert only losing to the would-be champs.
No. 3-ranked Dyersville Beckman Catholic and No. 7 Cascade both reached the Iowa Class 2A state tournament in Carroll last week for the second year in a row. This one culminated with Beckman falling behind early in the championship game, but the top-seeded and unflappable Trailblazers battled back to defeat No. 2 seed Underwood, 7-1.
In the Class 3A tournament, Wahlert met Western Dubuque in a thrilling semifinal matchup with top-seeded WD storming back for a 7-4 victory over their rival. One game later, WD iced the cake by winning the state championship for the second straight year.
The fun continues this weekend with representation in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series which will include Wahlert Catholic’s Jack Walsh, Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher, Wahlert outfielder Ryan Brosius and Beckman Catholic outfielder Luke Schieltz in the Small Schools East game. Meanwhile Isaac Then, Caleb Klein and Casey Bryant will represent Western Dubuque High School on the Large Schools East squad along with Dubuque Senior’s Jon Wille.
On the softball diamond, Wahlert and Western Dubuque both made the state tournament, and 11 area players were named to all-district teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. Wahlert coach Tyler Lang was additionally honored as the Class 3A Northeast District Coach of the Year.
Here’s a salute to all these student athletes and their coaches for a fun summer of watching great competition in Dubuque County’s favorite pastime.
Kudos to two Dubuque doctors who saw a problem impacting kids and got to work to find a solution.
Tim King, an ear, nose and throat doctor at Medical Associates, and Ed Alt, a retired doctor, worked together to help meet the burdensome expense of kids’ hearing aids. The pair worked with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to establish the Hearing Improvement & Kids Equipment endowment fund.
King said he sees between 11 and 15 kids each year who need hearing aids, which can cost $5,000 to $6,000 and last about five years. It’s a cost insurance rarely covers. When a child has difficulty hearing, it can lead to other problems like brain health issues and learning difficulties.
Charlotte Halverson’s life’s work is a good reminder of just how big a difference one person can make.
That work was honored last month when the Dubuque resident received the 2023 Maynard Coe Professional Award from the International Society of Agricultural Safety and Health for the more than 25 years she has spent advocating for the safety of the nation’s agricultural workers.
A farm girl growing up, Halverson found a path combining her career in health care with her love for rural life. She recognized a lack of safety advocacy in the field of agriculture and set about to make a difference. Halverson began a career advocating on behalf of agricultural workers in 1997, helping establish the National Education Center for Agriculture Safety, where she served as the clinical services manager for 17 years.
Halverson joined other Iowa nurses to establish AgriSafe Network in 2000, which strives to reduce health disparities among the agricultural community through proper training and educational resources. She also started the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program, a 20-hour, virtual educational program to increase nurses’ knowledge in “identifying and assessing diseases related to agricultural work exposures” and other areas. Since its creation in 2018, more than 250 nurses from more than 40 states have participated in the program.
A tip of the seed cap to Halverson for her esteemed work helping farmers for decades.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.