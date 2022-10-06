Stump
RURAL AMERICA — Last week I was sitting on a plastic green faux Adirondack chair in front of my garage, pondering how I would manage to move a sawn tree stump across the drive. A half-century ago I could have muscled it around, but not these days. Despite my best efforts, I’m an old man, unable to do what I could once manage. Men believe they can still do all of the strength/athletic things they did as young men. It’s idiotic, but there it is.

I learned a strong lesson in my own testosterone-laden lunacy five years ago when, at age 65, I determined that I could be as good as I was in high school in a particular arcane sport ... pole vaulting. In the old days my beautiful, wise wife would have talked me down out of my masculine tree, but she was deep in her Alzheimer’s, so she stood in a corner of a gymnasium while I worked with a nearby college track team. Otherwise, I’m sure she’d have said, softly, “You’re joking.” I’ll shorten this story. I’m a fool. Men, take note. Don’t be me. That’s the only advice I’ll offer here.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

