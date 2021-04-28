For 16 years, Dubuque has prospered under the leadership of Mayor Roy Buol. Now, it’s time to begin thinking about what Dubuque’s next phase of leadership will look like.
Sunday’s Telegraph Herald carried the announcement of Buol’s intention to step away from public life when his term concludes at the end of this year. All told, he has served 26 years on the Dubuque City Council — in the role of mayor for the last 16.
In that time, Buol has served as an excellent statesman for the city, a fixture at community events always with an upbeat attitude and ready smile. Buol’s pride in his hometown comes through every time he’s asked to speak to an audience — something he’s done hundreds, if not thousands, of times over more than a quarter-century of service.
But Buol has been more than a positive ambassador for Dubuque. He has dug in to champion issues he cares about, particularly sustainability, arts and culture, and inclusivity. Early on in his tenure as mayor, he formed a citizens task force to create a blueprint for sustainability, which led to several initiatives that marked his time in office.
Buol made history in 2017 when he won a record-setting fourth four-year term as mayor. When he began his 13th year in the role, he became the city’s longest-serving mayor ever. (For most of the city’s history, mayors were elected, usually for one-year stints, by their council peers, not voters.) Though there were late-cycle write-in campaigns in two instances, no one filed paperwork to officially challenge any of Buol’s three re-election bids. That says something about his performance in office and his formidability as a candidate. It also reflects a level of citizen satisfaction with city government in general and Buol in particular.
Buol’s announcement this week allows citizens plenty of time to consider a foray into city government to fill the void. When Mayor Terry Duggan announced in 2005 that he would not seek re-election, five people filed papers to run for the seat, including Buol and another City Council member. Will any of Buol’s current council colleagues — none of whom were serving when he first made a run for mayor — consider stepping up to vie for the mayoral seat?
With more than four months before the filing deadline, there’s plenty of time for would-be candidates to dig into the issues, talk to community members and consider what it would take to serve.
As Buol can attest, the role of mayor is a time-consuming one with plenty of headaches. But it also affords the bearer a platform to be a catalyst for change in the community.
Citizens have long known the kind of leadership they would get from Buol, and they re-elected him handily time and again. His successor should take care to telegraph his or her goals and ambitions for Dubuque so voters have an opportunity to choose the person who best fits the trajectory for continued prosperity.
A salute to Mayor Buol for his honorable service. Who will step up to lead Dubuque into 2022 and beyond?