On Dec. 18, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president. Only Democrats voted to impeach, with not a single Republican.
Impeachment is meant to be a last resort when crimes or misdemeanors are committed by a president, neither of which is found in the impeachment articles. The impeachment vote was a partisan vote in effort to impact the 2020 election and is based on testimony of hearsay and opinion rather than facts. A president shouldn’t be removed simply because the opposing party doesn’t agree with his policies.
Our U.S. representative, Abby Finkenauer, voted to impeach the president even though no crimes were committed. Finkenauer showed her partisan colors by siding with elite Washington bureaucrats and liberals from California rather than standing with her own constituents in the Dubuque area. Those of us who have taken time to read the transcript of the president’s call with the Ukraine president clearly understand our president committed no crime.
Finkenauer doesn’t care; she voted with Nancy Pelosi and AOC, rather than backing folks in her own district, which voted for the president in 2016. Has Finkenauer worked on reducing our taxes, fixing Social Security or stopping illegal immigration? No, she tried to oust a duly elected president. Finkenauer and her congressional colleagues don’t care how damaging impeachment is to our country and the presidency; they only care about gaining power at any cost.
Ashley Hinson and her solid pro-family voting record would be a much better representative for the Dubuque area.