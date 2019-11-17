Thank God the voters of Dubuque have the final say on the Five Flags project. I’ll be voting against it to prevent another boondoggle in Dubuque that we can’t afford.
Five Flags will never compete with Des Moines, Madison or Chicago for bigger or better top name entertainment. Those cities have 15,000 to 20,000 seat venues to draw and pay big time acts that won’t play in smaller venues because they can’t generate the money needed to pay them.
Three studies on the Five Flags and the same answer each time except the city wasted thousands of dollars of the taxpayers money.
This is a case of the City Council and government not accepting NO for an answer.